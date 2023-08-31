Pieology Highlights $8.99 Deals in September

Pieology Celebrates September's Favorite Pizza Days with two $8.99 pizza deals.



For National Cheese Pizza Day (Sept. 5th) Pieology is offering their classic Original Thin Crust Cheese Pizza, with a refreshing Coca-Cola beverage, for $8.99.



Pieology's love of pizza extends to National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20, featuring an Original Thin Crust Double Pepperoni Pizza for only $8.99.



Pieology's September Pizza Days promotions are available both in-store and online. These deals are valid from Sept. 5 through Oct. 1.