Pieology Introduces BBQ Luau Pizza

California-based pizza innovator Pieology is introducing a delicious, new summertime pizza along with adding a tasty new ingredient to their topping lineup.

Inspired by island flavors, the new BBQ Luau Pizza (LTO) topped with French’s Fried Onions provides a classic taste of aloha, matched with a new crispy twist for the ultimate summer pie. The salty yet sweet pizza build is made with BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, All Natural Chicken, Bacon, Del Monte pineapples, and crispy French’s Fried Onions.

The Limited Time Offering will be available beginning on Tuesday, August 3rd, at all Pieology locations except in Connecticut.

Along with offering great pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. You can now enjoy high-quality custom pizza at home with Pieology delivery, pickup, or curbside pickup, available at participating locations.