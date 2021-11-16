Pieology Introduces Restaurant in Findlay, Ohio

Jerrod Hartman is bringing the leadership skills he developed as a U.S. Army Officer in opening Ohio’s first Pieology, in Findlay, with great custom-made pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients.



His franchise group, Pizza Pie Investments, LLC, signed a multi-unit development agreement in Ohio last December, and Findlay will be their first location when it opens Nov. 17. He and Amie Hartman are the owners, and David Utrup, is General Manager of the fast-casual pizza restaurant, located at 1123 W. Trenton Avenue.



Offering great custom-made pizzas focused on high-quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.



Serving beer and wine in a relaxed setting, the restaurant will be open Monday – Thursday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Pizzas with one topping will cost 7.95, Create your Own at $9.45, and 1 topping bambino for $4.95. Side salads will be $4.25 and $9.25 for Create your Own.



Hartman is a Veteran, having served as a U.S. Army Officer. He also launched Fireteam Logistics LLC, an Ohio-based transport and delivery service, partnered with Amazon Logistics. Additionally, Mr. Hartman is co-owner of Main Street Deli and the Main Street Deli Bar and Arcade.



“We are excited to be joining the Pieology family,” says Hartman. “The Pieology brand is based on innovation – introducing a new version of pizza and a new approach to the pizza business, and it inspires us to be different as well.”



Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

A Grand Opening fundraiser is scheduled November 23rd. Guests can order pizza in-store or online and 20% of proceeds will be donated to City Mission. Use code: RAISEFUNDS at checkout.