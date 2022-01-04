Pieology in Lake Elsinore, California, Reopens

Pieology has reopened the restaurant in Lake Elsinore, CA under new and local management to serve individuality to pizza lovers with a diverse range of crusts, cheeses, meats and fresh toppings.



"Pieology Pizzeria, located at 18310 Collier Ave., Suite B, is once again serving quality and freshness you can taste,” says owner Amir Siddiqi.



Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations.



“We love being part of the Pieology family and to help spread the brand's vision and values,” said Siddiqi. “Pieology is based on innovation – introducing a new version of pizza and a new approach to the pizza business, and it inspires us to be different as well.”

Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference, one pie at a time.

As small business owners, we are committed to doing everything we can to continue serving our guests, our team members and our communities.

Pieology will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Be sure to join our Pie Life Rewards app and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter to stay up-to-date on news and promotions.