Pieology Launches Five New Holiday Bundles

Pieology is launching 5 new Holiday Bundles so pizza lovers can combine their favorites into one festive feast! This limited-time offer is available only to guests who order online. Guests can go to pieology.com and choose from the following Bundles:

● 2 Signature Pizzas

● Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread and Signature Pizza

● Cinnamon Churro Pizza and Signature Pizza

● Cinnamon Churro Pizza, Signature Pizza, and Side Salad

● Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread, Signature Pizza, Entrée Salad, & Cinnamon Churro Pizza

Available for a limited time at all participating Pieology restaurants. Promotional offers must be redeemed online.



