Pieology Names Shawn Thompson CEO

Pieology has announced the appointment of Shawn Thompson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Shawn joins the custom pizza brand from Supercuts where he served as President. Preceding Supercuts, Shawn was President of Tim Hortons USA and Head of Global Operations for Restaurant Brands International (RBI). He has led large-scale consumer-facing franchised brands, opened hundreds of units, and developed deep franchisee relationships across multiple brands.

“I couldn’t be happier to lead Pieology into its next phase of growth,” says Shawn. “Carl created an amazing Brand and I look forward to bringing it to the rest of the world.”

Most recently, Shawn was responsible for 2,500+ Supercuts locations in North America and the United Kingdom. Prior to this, Shawn spent eight years with RBI, serving in a variety of roles with Burger King, Tim Hortons and the Parent company RBI. As President of Tim Hortons.USA, Shawn oversaw Operations, Marketing, Franchising, Field Operations, Finance and Restaurant Development. He also served as the Head of Global Operations for RBI leading Operational Standards and Analytics, Equipment and Training for 25,000+ locations globally.

“We are very enthusiastic about his leadership in stewarding the evolution and growth of Pieology into the new economic environment we now live,” says Carl Chang, Founder of Pieology.

“We look forward to moving beyond COVID and into 2022 with new excitement and vigor. With Shawn’s leadership and extensive executive experience and in partnership with the Executive Team and the Board, I am highly confident Pieology’s future looks brighter than ever.”