Pieology to offer 3.14X Rewards Points for Pi Day

On March 14, Pieology is celebrating Pi Day by offering 3.14X rewards points for all Pie Life Rewards Members nationwide. This special offer is only available to Pieology’s loyalty club members and is a great way to enjoy a custom pizza made to order this Pi Day.

“Pieology welcomes guests to celebrate all things circular with us this Pi Day, whether they choose to dine with us in restaurant or choose one of our takeout or delivery options. Our Pieologists are here to help create the pizza that fits your unique personality and taste- there’s no better way to celebrate!”



Pieology is committed to providing customers with fresh, high-quality pizzas that everyone can enjoy. With vegan, vegetarian, and lower-carb options, our Pieologists are proud to help you find your own piece of the Pie.