Pieology to Offer Free M&M Cookie for Loyalty Customers

Pieology has announced a special candy-coated treat for its guests just in time for National M&M Day. Guaranteed to sweeten your perfect pizza meal, the new House-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Made with M&M Candies have a unique recipe made with M&M'S.

Pie Life Rewards Loyalty Guests can get one free cookie with any $10 purchase Oct. 13-16 at every participating Pieology. Not a member of Pie life? Sign-up today at Pieology.com or in the app store.

This promotion is available in-restaurant or online with the Pie Life Rewards App.

Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time.

