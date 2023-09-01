    Pieology to Offer New Macadamia Nut Cookie for Limited Time

    Industry News | September 1, 2023
    Pieology's Macadamia Nut Cookie.
    Pieology
    The cookie will be available from September 4 through September 18.

    Pieology is going nuts for National Macadamia Nut Day. On September 4th, the brand is introducing a mouthwatering limited-time offer that will set your taste buds dancing: indulge in the All-New Macadamia Nut Cookie. It's not just about the cookie; it's a celebration of flavor and rewards combined.

    Macadamia nuts have captured the hearts of Americans in a truly nutty way: 

    • Macadamia nuts are a symbol of indulgence in the snack world

    • The United States is one of the top consumers of these crunchy delights, with millions of
      pounds of macadamias enjoyed every year.

    • Macadamia nuts are often called the "queen of nuts" because of their rich, buttery flavor.

    If you're a Pie Life Rewards Member, we've got a treat for you. With every purchase of our All-New Macadamia Nut Cookie, from Sept. 4 to Sept 18 you'll receive 25 Bonus Points. Not a member yet? Sign up at Pie Life Rewards and join the fun.

