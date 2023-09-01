Pieology to Offer New Macadamia Nut Cookie for Limited Time

Pieology is going nuts for National Macadamia Nut Day. On September 4th, the brand is introducing a mouthwatering limited-time offer that will set your taste buds dancing: indulge in the All-New Macadamia Nut Cookie. It's not just about the cookie; it's a celebration of flavor and rewards combined.



Macadamia nuts have captured the hearts of Americans in a truly nutty way:

Macadamia nuts are a symbol of indulgence in the snack world

The United States is one of the top consumers of these crunchy delights, with millions of

pounds of macadamias enjoyed every year.

Macadamia nuts are often called the "queen of nuts" because of their rich, buttery flavor.

If you're a Pie Life Rewards Member, we've got a treat for you. With every purchase of our All-New Macadamia Nut Cookie, from Sept. 4 to Sept 18 you'll receive 25 Bonus Points. Not a member yet? Sign up at Pie Life Rewards and join the fun.