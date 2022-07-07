Pieology to Offer Special Cookie Deal for National Blueberry Day

Committed to serving creativity and delicious innovation, Pieology will celebrate National Blueberry Day, starting July 8, with a special deal on David’s Lemon Blueberry Cookies at participating locations.

From July 8 - July 15, a select number of locations will offer two of these delicious treats for just $4, while nationally available at 2 for $5.25 both in-store and online.

These LTO cookies are delightful with natural lemon and dried wild blueberries in a tender and chewy cookie. Unbelievably delicious.

Why Pizza and Cookies make a great combination….

There are endless possibilities for what kind of cookies you can make. There are also endless possibilities for what kind of pizza you can create, making them a great combination. The sweetness of the cookie balances out the savory flavors of the pizza.

