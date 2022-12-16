Pieology Opens in Thousand Oaks, California

Pieology Pizzeria announced the December 15th opening of its latest location in Thousand Oaks, California, marking franchise owner Akash Management’s 47th Pieology opening.

Akash Management, owned by Amir Siddiqi, owns the Pieology franchising rights in California, Las Vegas and Phoenix and is excited to add their 47th Pieology location in the Janss Center at the corner of Moorpark Road and Hillcrest Drive in Thousand Oaks.

“We love helping expand Pieology’s footprint across California, Arizona and Nevada, and we’re excited to introduce our handmade, Create Your Own personal pizzas to our guests in Thousand Oaks,” says Amir Siddiqi, CEO of Akash Management. “And we know they’ll be excited to make their own pizza creations by choosing from among our fresh toppings, signature sauces and diverse array of crusts.

“One of the reasons we’ve been so committed to Pieology is because of the brand’s commitment to providing an elevated dining experience that never skimps on quality but always delivers on value.”

The Pieology location in Thousand Oaks will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9:30 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Service options include dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.

