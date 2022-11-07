Pieology Rolls Out 'Pick a Pair' Menu

With Pieology’s new Pick A Pair menu, guests can now pair their favorite Signature Pizzas in half-size portions to create a complete meal. Beginning Nov. 8, Pieology guests can choose a Half Signature Pizza or up to a 3-topping Half Pizza and pair it with a side salad or a Half Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread. All Signature and Classic pizzas with up to 3 toppings can be ordered in half sizes during this Limited Time Offer, available in all participating Pieology restaurants and online.



Additional charges will apply to crust upgrades for PieRise and Cauliflower. Gluten Free will not be an option for Pick A Pair.



Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America's most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology's mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with offering great pizzas focused on high quality ingredients, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pizza at a time.



