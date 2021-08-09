Pieology Signs Deal to Expand in Idaho

An Idaho company is the latest to sign a development rights agreement with Pieology, another step forward toward spreading its popular brand of fast-casual pizza. Pieology specializes in custom-made pizza focusing on high-quality ingredients, salads, beverages, sides, and sweets, and is a favorite for fans who like to personalize their own pizza.

Rob & Laurie Wylie and Michael Gordon of CRASH-COYOTE, LLC, have signed an agreement to open 5 locations in the State of Idaho.

Laurie Wylie, the president of Crash-Coyote LLC, has been in the food industry all her life. Her family is in the catering business, and she worked with her sister who was an owner of an ice cream shop.

“I worked at Pieology Chino Hills and fell in love with the concept,” says Wylie. “We left California and moved to Idaho, and wanted to pursue Pieology as a franchisee.”

Both Rob and Michael are Vice Presidents of Crash-Coyote, LLC and will be part of the day-to-day operations with Laurie.

“We are excited to have Crash Coyote as part of our family,” says Ramzi Daklouche, Chief Growth Officer of Pieology. “Having Laurie previously as a Pieology employee and now an owner says a lot about this company and we hope this can inspire like-minded team members to someday become entrepreneurs with our brand as well.”