Pieology, the innovative pizza brand known for ‘Craft Your Own’ Pizza, Calzone, and Salad with house-made dough, fresh sauces, and premium toppings, introduces a new, chef-created sauce on the first day of each month, giving guests an exciting new way to elevate their dining experience.

October’s featured sauce is Smokin’ Hot Honey BBQ, a delicious collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey and Ken’s BBQ. This smoky, sweet, and spicy sauce will be available throughout the month as a pizza base, after-bake drizzle, or as a side sauce for dipping at all Pieology locations.