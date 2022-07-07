Piestro Partners with Serve Robotic for Automated Pizza Delivery

Piestro, the robotic pizzeria producing high-quality artisanal pizza within just a few minutes, announced it is partnering with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, to offer customers a truly contactless end-to-end robotic pizza delivery experience.

When a customer places an order, Piestro’s scheduling system will notify Serve’s fleet and the nearest available robot will pick up the pizza for transport from a Piestro pod. The partnership will roll out in the coming months, as Piestro deploys units within Serve delivery areas.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Serve Robotics to offer our customers the convenience and delight of robotic delivery,” said Massimo De Marco, CEO of Piestro. “Robotic delivery is contactless and reliable, with a higher on-time rate than couriers, and will allow our customers to get their pizzas even faster than before – all at the touch of their fingertips.”

Serve’s robots fit up to four Piestro pizzas and can complete deliveries in under 15 minutes. Once the robot arrives at its destination, customers can retrieve their pizzas from the machine with a secure passcode. Serve’s autonomous sidewalk robots navigate safely alongside pedestrians, with remote supervision when needed.

“Serve’s zero-emission robots are distinguished by their level of autonomy and safety, outperforming vehicle delivery in key metrics like on-time arrival and order completion,” said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. “Combining the reliability of robotic delivery with Piestro’s tasty pizzas is a perfect match. Together, we offer customers a quick, contactless experience that also benefits the environment.”

Piestro continues to see traction with investors in its crowdfunding campaign, which is currently underway on WAX.