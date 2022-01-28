Pilot Flying J Provides On-the-Go GNC Essentials

Global health and wellness brand, GNC is taking its commitment to health and wellness on the road. Together with Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, GNC is now providing five convenient, on-the-go GNC essentials at participating locations coast-to-coast.

The partnership will provide travelers and professional truck drivers with convenient, on-the-go GNC health and wellness essentials to further help consumers Live Well no matter where their journeys take them. GNC products now available at 645 participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers include GNC Mega Men Gummy Multivitamin, GNC Men's Staminol Daily Male Performance Formula, GNC Melatonin 5 mg, GNC Immune Defense Gummy, and GNC Women's Multivitamin Energy & Metabolism.

"With the availability of these GNC products in Pilot Flying J Travel Centers, we're able to provide more convenient and accessible ways for our customers to prioritize wellness," says Josh Burris, CEO, GNC. "Pilot Flying J is all about on-the-go convenience and with the introduction of our essential products, guests will have additional options to meet their wellness needs. We look forward to a longstanding partnership that will help support the trucking industry, professional drivers, local communities and travelers to Live Well."

Pilot Flying J is offering guests an exclusive discount from now until February 27, 2022, for 25% off GNC products through its myRewards PlusTM app. To redeem this deal, save the limited time offer in the myRewards Plus app and scan the app or myRewards card at the time of purchase at participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.

"Our partnership with GNC, a leading brand in wellness products, furthers our mission to provide our guests with the top products and services to fuel their journeys," says Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant for Pilot Flying J. "Now more than ever it's vital that our on-the-go guests have convenient access to essential supplements and high-quality products that promote health and wellness. We are thrilled to offer GNC products at our stores across the United States."