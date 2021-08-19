Pilot Flying J Releases Fall Coffee Lineup

It's time to get "up and autumn" with new fall-inspired coffee flavors and recipes exclusively at Pilot Flying J. To celebrate the much-anticipated arrival of seasonal favorites, Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is offering two limited-time in-app deals to get a free beverage with purchase.

New fall-inspired coffee flavors and recipes available for a limited time at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.

The fall festival of flavor kicks off Aug. 10 with Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider cappuccino and continues Sept. 7 with new Bourbon Pecan coffee and Apple Pie cold brew making their debut. On Sept. 17, the Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer will be available for guests to make any cup perfectly pumpkin. These seasonal beverages will be offered at more than 600 participating Pilot Flying J U.S. locations through October until supplies last.

"We say if you can't beat the heat, then join us for a taste of fall," according to Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "There's more than just pumpkin in our fall line-up for those who want to branch out and try something new like our Bourbon Pecan coffee or Apple Pie cold brew. Stop in at one of our convenient locations on your route and try one for free when pairing it with one of our seasonal pumpkin treats or our jumbo breakfast burrito."

During the month of August, guests can discover for free their new favorite autumn inspired beverage with two week-long deals in the myRewards PlusTM app: