Pilot Flying J Releases Toasted Coconut Flavor for National Cold Brew Day

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is celebrating National Cold Brew Day on April 20 with a refreshing new cold brew flavor, Toasted Coconut, and a deal for guests to enjoy a cup of all-natural cold brew for $1. Guests who download or open the myRewards Plus app on April 20, 2022, will find the exclusive one-time offer to redeem at more than 500 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

"While you're fueling up, grab a cup of our refreshingly smooth cold brew for just $1 on National Cold Brew Day," said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Our best coffee on the interstate is sure to put some 'spring' in your day, especially when pairing it with one of our tasty breakfast sandwiches or burritos."

With spring's arrival, it's the perfect time to try Pilot Flying J's latest drop of new premium beverages, including the Toasted Coconut Cold Brew. This perfectly steeped coffee is combined with an all-natural roasted coconut flavor for a smooth and subtly-sweet nutty taste. Also available for a limited time is an indulgent caramel coconut cappuccino and a lighter, reduced-sugar orange passion fruit artisan juice.

Open 24/7, travelers can find these seasonal beverages and a full line-up of more craveable drinks and freshly prepared foods at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. To find nearby locations and save with more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app.