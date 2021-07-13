Pilot Flying J Teams Up with HEINZ and Oscar Mayer to Launch '#ShareaDogSweepstakes'

Pilot Flying J is teaming up with HEINZ and Oscar Mayer Foodservice for a celebration of the all-American hotdog and the moments that bring people together with the #ShareaDogSweepstakes and an exclusive offer for a free hot dog at Pilot Flying J on National Hot Dog Day.

Beginning July 13 through August 10, fans are encouraged to post a photo sharing a moment or memory with loved ones and enjoying hot dogs for a chance to be one of 10 lucky “wieners” receiving a $500 Pilot Flying J gift card. To enter the contest, simply tweet or post the photo on Twitter or Instagram and include “#ShareADogSweepstakes” and tag @PilotFlyingJ. Winners will be notified via Twitter or Instagram on or around August 11, 2021.

The celebration continues on National Hot Dog Day, Wednesday, July 21, with a free hot dog at Pilot Flying J. Download or open the myRewards PlusTM app for an exclusive offer on July 21 to redeem for one free roller grill item, including 100% all-beef Oscar Mayer Foodservice hot dogs, at any participating Pilot or Flying J Travel Center. Guests can top their free hot dogs with all of their favorite HEINZ condiments, or try a new HEINZ Dip Cup for a twist on the classic with a variety of sauces including Barbecue, Ranch, Sweet & Sour and Honey Mustard.

“This year, it’s such a great feeling to enjoy being with family and friends that we haven’t seen in a while,” says Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant for Pilot Flying J. “Nothing says summertime quite like a backyard BBQ or a road trip with loved ones and an Oscar Mayer hot dog, especially a free one!”

“After the pandemic kept so many of us apart, it’s time to celebrate being together again, and nothing sparks more smiles in the summer than delicious Oscar Mayer hot dogs,” says Patricia Keller, Marketing Director at Oscar Mayer Foodservice. “We at Oscar Mayer know you can’t go wrong when you start with a better dog, and we’re proud to continue to be an American tradition since 1883. We hope that everyone who stops by Pilot Flying J this summer and bites into an Oscar Mayer hot dog remembers to take life a little less seriously and enjoy the delicious side of summer.”

To top off the celebration with some extra relish, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making appearances at two Pilot Flying J locations in Newark and Carney’s Point, New Jersey on July 21 and 26, respectively. Each Wienermobile is piloted by a team of Hotdoggers, who buckle their “meatbelts” and travel in a giant rolling hot dog to spread miles of smiles to fans everywhere. Today, the giant hot dog on wheels can be measured as 60 hot dogs long and 24 hots dogs high (which is 27 feet long and 11 feet tall).