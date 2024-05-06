On Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the award-winning and wildly popular Pinkbox Doughnuts will hold a grand opening extravaganza for its new shop at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, located at 681 Hwy. 160.

The grand opening event on May 18 will kick-off with an official ribbon-cutting followed by Pinkbox’s signature grand opening festival-style celebration with numerous family friendly activities such as balloon art, face painting, games, and two doughnut eating contests, one for adults and one for children. Contest winners will receive a Pinkbox Doughnuts gift card. In addition, three lucky customers who find a “Pink Ticket” in their doughnut will win free doughnuts for a year.

At the grand opening extravaganza, Pinkbox Doughnuts’ popular mascot, Pinky will be onsite for photos. The event will feature a DJ and great raffle prizes. Guests will also receive a free custom grand opening t-shirt with any purchase (while supplies last).

Located by the hotel entrance, across from the registration desk, the new Pinkbox Doughnuts shop will welcome guests with its fun design elements and trademark décor, including glowing pink drips, graffiti wall, and an over-sized Pinky statue that is a perfect companion for photos.

An illuminated oversized doughnut display case will showcase Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full line of more than 70 creatively designed, delicious doughnuts that will be sold seven days a week. The shop will also feature Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full coffee program including premium roast coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and nitro cold brew.

“The fantastic community of Pahrump has been eagerly requesting Pinkbox Doughnuts, and as the saying goes: ask and you shall receive,” stated Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “No need to journey to Las Vegas anymore; we’ve brought our fun, unique, and one-of-a-kind doughnuts directly to you. We’re ecstatic to join this wonderful community and share our doughnuts, guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Pinkbox Doughnuts to Pahrump, where our community will not only enjoy their amazing doughnuts, but also fun, whimsical experience of their playful shop,” said Eliot Ripoll, vice president and general manager of Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. “The addition of Pinkbox Doughnuts to the property furthers our commitment to enhancing the Pahrump Nugget guest experience.”

The Pinkbox Doughnuts shop in Pahrump created more than two dozen jobs. The Pahrump shop is the twelfth location for the fast-growing Vegas-born doughnut brand, which currently boasts eight locations across the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley in addition to a shop at the Arizona/Nevada border in Laughlin, at the California/Nevada border in Primm, Nevada and in St. George, Utah.