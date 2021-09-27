Pinbox Releases Lineup of Halloween-Inspired Doughnuts

Spooky season is upon us and Pinkbox Doughnuts will be celebrating for the entire month of October with a fearsome lineup of doughnuts. Drawing inspiration from some of the most celebrated monsters, the dreadful doughnuts will delight ghosts and ghouls of all ages, making them an exceptional option for Halloween parties or just enjoying at home. The terrifying team is available from September 30 until October 31 and includes:

Zombie Eye – White frosted DoughCro topped with eyeball décor

Strawberry Mummy – Strawberry frosted raised bar topped with mummy décor

Spider Ring – White frosted chocolate cake topped with a spider ring and web décor

Mr. Ghost – White frosted raised ghost doughnut filled with chocolate whip and topped with ghost décor

Vegan Pumpkin – Orange frosted vegan shell filled with chocolate vegan buttercream and topped with pumpkin décor

The Vampire – Glazed raised ring with vampire teeth toy and vampire décor

Spidey – Orange frosted raised ring topped with a glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ® and spider décor

Lil’ Frankenstein – Green frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with Frankenstein décor

Vampire Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, covered with chocolate icing, Halloween sprinkles, Oreo®, and vampire décor.

Trick or Treat – Purple frosted vanilla cake topped with Halloween sprinkles

Halloween PEE-WEEZ – Glazed chocolate cake PEE-WEEZ® topped with Halloween sprinkles

Doughnut of the Month – Night Crawler

Keeping with the spooky theme, October’s Doughnut of the Month at Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates all things creepy crawly. The Night Crawler is made with a glazed Oreo buttermilk bar topped with green frosting, Oreo crumbles, and gummy worms for a frightfully delicious creation.

Available at all locations across the Las Vegas valley.