PINCHO Begins Using Actual Veggie's Black Bean Patty

PINCHO’s veggie burger just got an “actual” makeover. The South Florida, Latin-inspired burger concept has partnered with Actual Veggies to create a premium vegetarian offering. Any of PINCHO’s award-winning burgers can be made with the Actual Veggies Black Bean patty.

The culinary collaboration launched in early February and, in two short weeks, it has become a PINCHO powerhouse on the menu. PINCHO’s Director of Culinary, Adrian Sanchez, worked closely with the Actual Veggies team to create this dynamite dish for the vegetarian community.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this partnership — a killer collab between two companies elevating the game,” says Otto Othman, co-founder of PINCHO. “It’s an honor to work with the team at Actual Veggies — Hailey Swartz, Jason Rosenbaum, and David Grutman — and we’re pumped for PINCHO fans to fall in love with this healthy and hearty option.”

The Actual Veggies Black Bean patty contains black beans, parsnip, red pepper, carrot, onion, quinoa, oats, lemon juice, and a spice blend. A 100% veggie product — with no artificial substitutes. That patty can be paired with PINCHO favorites like the Perfecto Burger, the Toston Burger, or the PINCHO burger.

“We are so excited to partner with PINCHO,” says Hailey Swartz, co-CEO and co-founder of Actual Veggies, which is based out of New York. “We have long admired their craft and dedication, and we are in awe of what they've done with our Actual Veggies burger. It tastes incredible."

PINCHO is born in Miami and has 10 locations in South Florida. After partnering with Savory Fund in 2021, it will be expanding across the country, starting with four locations in Houston in 2023.