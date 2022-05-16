PINCHO To Hold Rebranding Tour

Much has happened since 2010 when cousins Otto Othman, Nedal Ahmad and Nizar Ahmad dreamt up the Pincho Factory concept at a backyard barbeque and opened their first restaurant in Westchester. Ten locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties; two wins at the annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s renowned Burger Bash, and re-emerging from the global pandemic with a $20 million investment from Savory Fund. These are but a few of the milestones achieved during the homegrown concept’s successful timeline.

Looking towards the future, the brand is taking another big step forward with the realization that they had outgrown the “factory” in their name and that it was time to officially rebrand the concept with a new name. Not knowing what name could possibly replace the original and bring up that same excitement for guests, the team began drilling in on what their customers really loved about the concept. The answer, burgers and kebabs. Turns out, the name was right in front of them all along and the iconic chain officially rebranded as PINCHO Burgers & Kebabs.

“PINCHO is an evolution of who we are, but it’s also who we’ve always been. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to show the rest of the country what Miami is all about, and we felt the name ‘PINCHO’ represents that best,” says Othman, Co-Founder and CEO.

To commemorate the official rebrand and unveil the concept’s new PINCHO signage, the team is ramping up to finally launch its Dropping the Factory Tour, which was originally slated for 2020. Now, following a slight pause from the pandemic, the ‘Factory’ signs are finally coming down and it’s time to celebrate and kickoff the tour at the store that started it all: Westchester. The born-and-bred Miami brand remains committed to including its loyal fans and community in celebrating momentous occasions so in true PINCHO fashion, the start of the tour will be commemorated with an all-day Dropping the Factory Party on Thursday, May 19.

Guests who stop at the Westchester location will score free PINCHO burgers and Vaca Frita Bowls from 11AM to 1PM, followed by $5 Vaca Frita Bowls and PINCHO burgers offered until closing at 10PM. The promotions are limited to 1 per person and will be available for dine-in service only. In addition, the first 50 guests through the door will have the chance to spin a prize wheel and win a variety of prizes and gift cards. PINCHO Westchester is located at 9860 SW 40th Street.