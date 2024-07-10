The beloved Miami-born burger and kebab sensation PINCHO is introducing some delicious limited items this July — the Bougie Burger and Smash Fries — available until Aug. 31.

The Bougie Burger consists of PINCHO’s superior-quality beef patty topped with smoked gouda cheese, crispy, grilled shallots, baby arugula, balsamic glaze and finished with delicious Truffle Black Garlic Aioli

The Smash Fries are crispy fries topped with PINCHO’s signature smashed beef patty, diced pickles and iconic PINCHO sauce.