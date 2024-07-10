The beloved Miami-born burger and kebab sensation PINCHO is introducing some delicious limited items this July — the Bougie Burger and Smash Fries — available until Aug. 31.
- The Bougie Burger consists of PINCHO’s superior-quality beef patty topped with smoked gouda cheese, crispy, grilled shallots, baby arugula, balsamic glaze and finished with delicious Truffle Black Garlic Aioli
- The Smash Fries are crispy fries topped with PINCHO’s signature smashed beef patty, diced pickles and iconic PINCHO sauce.