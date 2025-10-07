Miami-born PINCHO Burgers + Kebabs, known for its bold flavors, craveable smashed burgers, and locally inspired twists, is celebrating fall and the spirit of rodeo season with its newest limited-time offerings now through the end of October.

The Rodeo Smash ($11.99) features two 100% fresh beef patties, smashed with thinly sliced grilled sweet onions, topped with American cheese, pickles, and PINCHO Sauce, all on a locally baked brioche bun. The Spicy Rodeo Smash ($11.99) adds jalapeños and Chipotle Aioli for a fiery kick that pairs perfectly with cooler fall weather.

These fall-themed LTOs capture the bold, adventurous spirit of rodeos while staying true to PINCHO’s Miami roots, combining fresh, high-quality ingredients with craveable, flavor-forward toppings. From the sweet, caramelized onions to the smoky Chipotle Aioli, each bite delivers a hearty, satisfying experience that’s perfect for fans heading to rodeos, tailgating or enjoying seasonal festivities.

Available for a limited time across all PINCHO locations, the Rodeo Smash and Spicy Rodeo Smash showcase the brand’s signature smashed burger technique and its commitment to bold, internationally inspired flavors.