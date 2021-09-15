PINCHO Opens on Campus of Florida International University

Dreamt up at a backyard barbecue and launched in 2010, PINCHO has made its mark as Miami’s homegrown, fast-casual success story, welcoming its guests to a casual dining experience packed full of creative, flavor-packed menu items. Now, with nine locations throughout Broward and Miami-Dade, the concept has expanded further with the opening of its tenth location at Florida International University (FIU) at the Graham Center. The grand opening on Monday, August 23 signaled the continuation of the PINCHO dream since its inception over 10 years ago. With a variety of restaurant concepts to choose from, FIU’s student body voted and selected it as the newest addition to the campus’ lineup of culinary offerings. “We are grateful to have been so embraced by the South Florida community and we are thrilled to expand our concept further with the opening of the FIU location,” says CEO & Co-Founder Otto Othman.

Students and faculty alike can expect a select variety of PINCHO’s iconic and creative burgers, including the PINCHO Burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks and secret PINCHO sauce; the Toston Burger with a fried plantain “bun,” provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro sauce; and the Perfecto Burger topped with provolone cheese, caramelized onions, potato sticks and cilantro sauce. Also on tap for the FIU location, the Vaca Frita Bowl, and signature PINCHO Plates with a choice of chicken or steak.

PINCHO FIU is located at 11200 SW 8th Street in the Ernest R. Graham Center at Florida International University in Miami. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:30AM to 6PM.