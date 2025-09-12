PINCHO — the award-winning, Latin-inspired burger and kebab concept born in Miami — is opening a brand-new location in the heart of Wynwood. The fast-casual favorite will officially open its doors at 2250 NW 2nd Ave in the Wynwood Marketplace on Friday, Sept. 12, with a weekend-long celebration featuring $5 PINCHO Burgers (Sept. 12–14).

“Wynwood has always represented Miami’s creativity, culture, and energy — the same things that inspired PINCHO from the very beginning,” said PINCHO Co-founder & CEO Otto Othman. “Opening here feels like coming full circle, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our flavors with guests in one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”

“Partnering with PINCHO to open a pop up in Wynwood is especially meaningful because both brands are rooted in Miami,” added Javi Zayas, CEO of Swarm and owner of Wynwood Marketplace. “This collaboration is about more than food — it’s about celebrating local culture and giving our community a place to gather and connect.”

Founded in 2010 and inspired by Othman’s family recipes, PINCHO has earned recognition for its scratch-made burgers, kebabs, bowls, and Latin-fusion twists on American classics. The brand has been named one of the Ten Best Burgers in Miami by the Miami New Times, is a three-time winner of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash, and is an eight-time winner of South Florida’s Burgerliscious.

“Miami is where PINCHO started, and it continues to be our home,” said Adrian Sanchez, PINCHO’s Director of Culinary. “This new Wynwood location not only brings PINCHO to a cultural landmark of the city, but it also sets the stage for continued growth right here in South Florida.”

PINCHO currently operates locations across South Florida and Houston, Texas, with additional expansion planned for the coming years.