PINCHO Plans Opening in Cypress, Texas

PINCHO - a Miami-based burger and kebab concept - has made its name as a go-to dining destination with 10 locations across South Florida. This summer, it’s bringing its bold, Latin-inspired take on American classics to the Lone Star State - with Cypress being the first of six locations coming to the Houston area.

The award-winning brand is set to open its doors in Cypress on June 23 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 80. To celebrate the grand opening, it will be offering free PINCHO Burgers to the first 100 people in line.

“PINCHO was born in Miami - and is now proud to be in Texas!” says PINCHO founder Otto Othman. “We have a unique menu. It’s foods you know, with flavors you’ve never experienced before. When we made the plan to expand across the country, Texas was at the top of our list.”

Famous for its mouthwatering burgers, kebabs (aka pinchos), fried cheese, and bowls, PINCHO quickly went from an insiders’ secret obsession to a popular local hot spot. It won the hearts and taste buds of families, foodies, and industry pros - and has won accolades every year of its 13-year history. It was honored as the first Miami brand to ever win Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, competing against brands all over the country. It’s also a five-time winner of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers.

This new location features PINCHO’s 2.0 design, with a kitchen built for efficiency and high-volume. From neon signs to colorful murals, painted by local Miami artists, every inch of PINCHO is a vibe - and the walls are as bright and beautiful as its food.

PINCHO also looks forward to investing in the Houston community with give-back campaigns and local vendors. For their buns, they will partner with well-known Houston bakery Bread Man Baking Co. to power up their award-winning burgers.

"PINCHO has created one of the most memorable brands, introducing some of the most unique flavors. I knew the rest of the country needed to get a taste of Miami and what Otto had created once we partnered,” says Andrew Smith, managing partner and co-founder of Savory Fund, which invested in PINCHO in 2021. “We can’t wait for the community to experience what sets PINCHO apart from other concepts. And here’s a pro tip - add a Queso Frito to your burger. It’s mind-bending."