Available for a limited time, the beloved Miami-born burger and kebab sensation PINCHO is bringing exotic flavors and tasty combinations to guests this summer with the Tremendo Burger and Papas Locas (fries).

The Tremendo Burger, consisting of PINCHO’s superior-quality beef patty topped with a slice of fried queso blanco, homemade spicy guava bacon jam, potato sticks and signature Funky Sauce — all served between two buttery toasted brioche buns — makes every bite worth savoring. The freshly made Papas Locas are topped with bacon and a trio of cilantro, PINCHO and chipotle sauces. These items will only be available June 3-30.

Additionally, the concept is adding a permanent menu item —the All-American Double (a classic double cheeseburger) — to its Texas locations, which will launch on June 8.

“We’re thrilled to offer these unique and incomparable dishes for our guests just in time for summer,” says PINCHO co-founder Otto Othman. “The Tremendo Burger and Papas Locas (aka crazy fries) will continue to help us wow fans with dynamic dishes and leave guests craving our savory flavors.”

Renowned for its mouthwatering burgers, kebabs (aka pinchos), fried cheese and bowls, PINCHO quickly went from an insiders’ secret pleasure to a hot spot across South Florida and Texas. The brand recently expanded within Houston, totaling four locations in the area, and has plans to expand even more.

PINCHO has won the hearts and taste buds of foodies, families and industry pros in its 14-year history — in addition to winning several accolades over the years, the concept boldly and continually takes on Latin and Mediterranean cuisine. It was honored as the first local Miami brand to ever win Burger Bash for a third time at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, competing against brands nationwide. It is also a five-time winner of Burgerliscious and earned a top spot in Yelp’s Best Burger Spot in America.