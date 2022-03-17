PINCHO Unveils The Bougie Burger

Hot off the heels of the its recent throwdown at the Red Stripe Burger Bash, part of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF), PINCHO, winner of the 2015 and 2019 “People’s Choice” Award, has unveiled The Bougie Burger. Pronounced “boujee,” the out-of-the-box creation by Director of Culinary Adrian Sanchez is the burger the beloved brand competed with this year at SOBEWFF. Now, locals can get a taste of the signature event at eight PINCHO locations in Miami Dade and Broward. The burger will be available throughout the entire months of March and April.

Bursting with grand and sinful flavors, the Bougie Burger, priced at $11, is served on a buttery, locally-baked brioche bun and features a 100% fresh beef patty topped with smoked gouda cheese, crispy and grilled shallots, baby arugula, balsamic glaze and PINCHO’s secret truffle black garlic aioli.