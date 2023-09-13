PINCHO Unveils New Birria Burger

PINCHO — the renowned Miami-born burger and kebab concept — is introducing its latest savory sensation that features a distinctive take on the rich, hearty flavors of birria.

From now until Sept. 30, the award-winning concept will be serving the Birria Burger — a 100% fresh beef patty layered in Oaxaca cheese, 16-hour braised beef birria, red onions and fresh-chopped cilantro between locally sourced, baked brioche buns. Also being served with a side of homemade birria consommé, the new dish will highlight the brand’s signature Latin flavors.

“The Birria Burger is our latest culinary creation and guests are already obsessed with it,” says PINCHO founder Otto Othman. “We are committed to serving our beloved classics, while also introducing exciting new recipes that keep our guests coming back for more. We hope everyone comes by and takes a dip with the new burger soon!”

Famous for its mouthwatering burgers, kebabs (aka pinchos), fried cheese, and bowls, PINCHO quickly went from an insiders’ secret obsession to a popular local hot spot across South Florida. It won the hearts and taste buds of families, foodies, and industry pros — and has won accolades every year of its 13-year history. It was honored as the first Miami brand to ever win Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, competing against brands all over the country. It’s also a five-time winner of Burgerliscious.

In June 2023, PINCHO expanded to Cypress, Texas, and opened to lines around the block. Four additional locations will come to Houston over the next year.