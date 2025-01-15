On Jan. 11, PINCHO claimed the People’s Choice Award for “Best Burger” with a win at Great American Bash, an annual event in Ft. Lauderdale that hosts over 700 people and benefits the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Foundation. This is PINCHO’s first time competing in the burger competition at Great American Bash, unseating the previous two-time people’s choice winner to claim the title.

Led by Director of Culinary Adrian Sanchez and Co-Founder Otto Othman, PINCHO competed and won with “The Nice Burger — Smashed Style.” The dish starts with two fresh Black Angus smash patties, topped with American cheese, sweet onion bacon jam, crispy onions, and a homemade aji aioli — all on a toasted brioche bun.

“We will never get tired of winning awards voted on by our neighbors, friends, and community members,” said Othman, who co-founded PINCHO in 2010. “We are proudly from Miami, and so is PINCHO’s menu and flavors. The win is even sweeter when we get to support wonderful community causes like the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida.”

PINCHO is no stranger to people’s choice awards. It is a seven-time winner of Burgerliscious’ People’s Choice Award, and it is the first Miami-born brand to ever win Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival — which it has won a total of three times.

Famous for its mouthwatering burgers, kebabs (aka pinchos), fried cheese, and bowls, PINCHO quickly went from an insiders’ secret obsession to a popular local hot spot across South Florida. It won the hearts and taste buds of families, foodies, and industry pros — and has won accolades every year of its 15-year history. It even earned a top placement in Yelp’s Best Burger Spot in America.

In 2023, PINCHO expanded to Texas and has since opened four locations in Houston.