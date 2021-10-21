The Pink Big Yellow Cup Returns to Dickey's Barbecue in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is joining the fight against breast cancer this October with the return of its limited-edition Pink Big Yellow Cup.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s signature Big Yellow Cup will become pink. Throughout the month, Dickey’s will offer the 32-ounce limited-edition collectible Tribute Cup for purchase in all of its locations across the U.S.

A portion of the proceeds from every charitable cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment and overall support for first responders. The Dickey Foundation will use the funds raised from the collectible Pink Big Yellow Cup to provide mammograms and other breast cancer detection, treatment and services for local first responders.

“We are glad to bring back our Pink Big Yellow Cup to support our local first responders in the battle against breast cancer,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Early detection is key to increasing survival rates, and every donation funds a potentially life-saving mammography screening. Dickey’s is proud to do its part to raise awareness and support for this cause.”