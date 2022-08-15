Pink Doughnuts Puts Spotlight on Carrot Cake Doughnut in August

With kids going back to school and Pinkbox Doughnuts’ special features, August can’t get any better.

DOUGHNUT OF THE MONTH

Throughout the entire month of August, carrot cake lovers and mischievous bunnies can revel in the sweeter things with What’s Up Doc! This delightful creation is a glazed carrot cake topped with the most delicious cream cheese, buttercream, and carrot shavings.

CARE BEAR OF THE MONTH

It’s time for Bedtime Bear to bring sweet dreams as we begin to say goodnight to summer. This monthly feature is a baby blue frosted raised bear topped with Bedtime Bear décor. Another great addition is the Care Bears Bar, a pink frosted raised doughnut topped with sour gummy bears. These dreamy treats will only be available Friday – Sunday throughout the month of August.