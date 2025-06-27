Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer a star-spangled lineup of doughnuts to celebrate America’s birthday. The selection is available for pre-order online now, and then for purchase at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops on Thursday, July 3 and Friday, July 4. The doughnut lineup includes:
- American Flag: White frosted bar topped with red, white, and blue flag décor
- Hot Dawg: Glazed bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
- It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- American Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Pinky: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag
- Watermelon: Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor
- American Tie Dye: Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring
- American Pee Weez: Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles