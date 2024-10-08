Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with its own limited-edition doughnut modeled after the cartoon’s iconic Krabby Patty beginning Thursday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Pinkbox Doughnuts created the “Krabby Patty” doughnut as a single glazed raised doughnut cut in half with sesame seeds on top and a half chocolate cake doughnut ‘patty’ in the center with piped icing for cheese and lettuce, and red drizzle for ketchup.

The Krabby Patty doughnut will come in its own special SpongeBob box and will be available daily at select Pinkbox Doughnuts locations including at The Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas; 3990 E. Sunset Rd. in Las Vegas; 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd. near Summerlin; 1210 W. Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas; 10510 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson; and 9435 W. Tropicana Avenue in southwest Las Vegas. It will also be available at the Pinkbox Doughnuts kiosk at Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Dr., on weekends only.

Pinkbox Doughnuts is one of an exclusive group of specialty food shops and restaurants across the country participating in the anniversary program coordinated by Off the Menu and in collaboration with Nickelodeon and Paramount to pay homage to the beloved cartoon.