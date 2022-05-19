Pinkbox Doughnuts Announces Memorial Lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts releases its lineup for Memorial Day.
Pinkbox has you covered with the sweetest additions for the Memorial Day picnic or bbq that pays tribute to the military men and women throughout the community. Pre-sale begins Thursday, May 19 through Wednesday, May 25 and will be available for in-store purchase from Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30.
- American Flag – White frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor
- Memorial Tie Dye – Red, white, and blue marble frosted raised ring
- Patriot Swirl – Blue frosted raised shell with white cheesecake and topped with a red swirl
- Vanilla Memorial Ring – Blue frosted vanilla cake topped with stars and striped sprinkles
- Chocolate Memorial Ring – White frosted glazed chocolate cake topped with stars and striped sprinkles
- American Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and striped sprinkles
- Memorial Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and striped sprinkles
- Memorial Vegan – Chocolate frosted raised vegan shell topped with a chocolate vegan buttercream rosette, stars, and striped sprinkles
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.