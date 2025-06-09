This weekend, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer a special lineup of doughnuts to celebrate dad this Father’s Day holiday. The selection is available for pre-order online now, and then they will be available for purchase at all Pinkbox Doughnuts shops on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15. The doughnut lineup includes:
- #1 Dad: White frosted raised ring topped with sprinkles and #1 dad décor
- Gentlemen Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, chocolate icing, candy décor, a frosting bow tie and Father’s Day décor
- It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- Rocky Road Face: Chocolate frosted croissant doughnut topped with marshmallow whip, peanuts, chocolate chips, and drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate
- Super Dad: Blue frosted raised doughnut topped with Super Dad décor
- World’s Best Dad: White frosted raised doughnut topped with “Best Dad” décor
- The Mustache: Maple frosted raised bar topped with chocolate mustache décor
- Dad’s Pee Weez: Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Father’s Day sprinkles