Starting this Sunday, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer its Thanksgiving doughnut lineup. The eight adorable and delicious treats, available for preorder online and in shops Sunday, Nov. 24 through Thursday, Nov. 28, include:

Thanksgiving Pee Weez – Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with Thanksgiving sprinkles

Maple Harvest – Maple frosted vanilla cake topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles

Pumpkin Pie – Frosted raised doughnut filled with pumpkin buttercream and decorated with chocolate buttercream and white whip

It's Ya Birthday – White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo® and party décor

Turkey Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing and candy décor and dressed up like a turkey

Thanksgiving Vegan – Chocolate frosted raised vegan doughnut filled with pumpkin vegan buttercream and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles

Sweetie Pie – Cinnamon glazed house made sweet potato cake topped with torched marshmallow and sprinkled with brown sugar

– Cinnamon glazed house made sweet potato cake topped with torched marshmallow and sprinkled with brown sugar Turkey Day – Glazed doughnut topped with turkey décor