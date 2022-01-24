Pinkbox Doughnuts Announces Valentine's Day Lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts announced treats available for Valentine's Day, and its February Doughnut of the Month.

Valentine’s Day

The best way to say I love you is with a box of treats from Pinkbox Doughnuts. Put down the chocolates and overstuffed bears, this lineup of doughnuts will drop a sweet message from February 1-14. Pre-orders will be accepted January 25 -31:

Love Note – XOXO – Pink frosted raised heart topped with XOXO décor

Love Note – Kiss Me – Pink frosted raised heart topped with Kiss Me décor

Love Note – Love Ya – Pink frosted raised heart topped with Love Ya décor

Text Me – Chocolate frosted raised heart, filled with strawberry whip and topped with Text Me décor

QT Pie – Chocolate frosted raised heart, filled with strawberry whip and topped with QT Pie décor

Eat Me – Chocolate frosted raised heart, filled with strawberry whip and topped with Eat Me décor

Valentine’s Ring – Pink frosted raised ring topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

Valentine’s Diva – Chocolate cake glazed with chocolate frosting, topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

Valentine’s Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate frosting, and topped with candy décor and Valentine’s sprinkles

Valentine’s Pinky – Glazed vanilla cake topped with strawberry buttercream, covered in pink frosting, topped with candy décor and Valentine’s sprinkles

Unicorn Flirt – White frosted glazed pink velvet cake topped with Valentine’s unicorn décor

Sweetheart Bar – Pink frosted raised bar topped with candy hearts

Vegan Valentine – Chocolate frosted vegan raised shell, filled with strawberry rhubarb, and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles

It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip, and topped with a blonde Oreo and party décor

Valentine’s PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites with Valentine’s sprinkles

Doughnut of the Month – Strawberry Poptart

Indulge in, yet again, another seriously epic Doughnut of the Month! The Strawberry Poptart is a mouthwatering interpretation of the on-the-go breakfast pastry that features a white frosted raised shell filled with strawberry rhubarb whip, topped with strawberry drizzle and playful sprinkles. Enjoy a moment of pure bliss and nostalgia when biting into this delectable addition.