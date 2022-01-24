Pinkbox Doughnuts Announces Valentine's Day Lineup

Pinkbox Doughnuts announced treats available for Valentine's Day, and its February Doughnut of the Month.
Valentine’s Day
The best way to say I love you is with a box of treats from Pinkbox Doughnuts. Put down the chocolates and overstuffed bears, this lineup of doughnuts will drop a sweet message from February 1-14. Pre-orders will be accepted January 25 -31:
- Love Note – XOXO – Pink frosted raised heart topped with XOXO décor
- Love Note – Kiss Me – Pink frosted raised heart topped with Kiss Me décor
- Love Note – Love Ya – Pink frosted raised heart topped with Love Ya décor
- Text Me – Chocolate frosted raised heart, filled with strawberry whip and topped with Text Me décor
- QT Pie – Chocolate frosted raised heart, filled with strawberry whip and topped with QT Pie décor
- Eat Me – Chocolate frosted raised heart, filled with strawberry whip and topped with Eat Me décor
- Valentine’s Ring – Pink frosted raised ring topped with Valentine’s sprinkles
- Valentine’s Diva – Chocolate cake glazed with chocolate frosting, topped with Valentine’s sprinkles
- Valentine’s Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate frosting, and topped with candy décor and Valentine’s sprinkles
- Valentine’s Pinky – Glazed vanilla cake topped with strawberry buttercream, covered in pink frosting, topped with candy décor and Valentine’s sprinkles
- Unicorn Flirt – White frosted glazed pink velvet cake topped with Valentine’s unicorn décor
- Sweetheart Bar – Pink frosted raised bar topped with candy hearts
- Vegan Valentine – Chocolate frosted vegan raised shell, filled with strawberry rhubarb, and topped with Valentine’s sprinkles
- It’s Ya Birthday – White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip, and topped with a blonde Oreo and party décor
- Valentine’s PEE-WEEZ – Glazed vanilla cake bites with Valentine’s sprinkles
Doughnut of the Month – Strawberry Poptart
Indulge in, yet again, another seriously epic Doughnut of the Month! The Strawberry Poptart is a mouthwatering interpretation of the on-the-go breakfast pastry that features a white frosted raised shell filled with strawberry rhubarb whip, topped with strawberry drizzle and playful sprinkles. Enjoy a moment of pure bliss and nostalgia when biting into this delectable addition.