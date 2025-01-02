January can be chilly, but Pinkbox Doughnuts is offering two hot specials that will keep customers smiling.

January’s doughnut of the month is “She’s Hot, Honey!” Available tomorrow through the end of January, the special creation is a maple frosted doughnut topped with bacon, hot honey whip, and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Pinkbox Doughnuts also is offering its Campfire Marshmallow Latte all month. Served hot or cold, this seasonal latte is a cozy, indulgent treat that combines rich espresso with creamy milk, toasted marshmallow syrup, and dark chocolate syrup. Topped with a swirl of white cream and a drizzle of dark chocolate, it’s the perfect way to enjoy the sweet, smoky flavors of a campfire in a cup.