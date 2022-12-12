Pinkbox Doughnuts Celebrates Anniversary with $10K Giveaway

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, all Pinkbox Doughnuts locations will host a celebration giving away $10,000. The legendary Las Vegas doughnut empire is proud to recognize 10 years of over-the-top treats with its sweetest prize to date.

Doughnut lovers shouldn’t glaze over this exclusive one-day-only celebration to win a total of $10,000 in cash, along with other prizes. In a Wonka-esque twist, guests who pick up from any Pink Box location (excluding Allegiant Stadium) can be on the lookout for exclusive pink tickets hidden inside random doughnuts, good for exciting prizes including two tickets awarding $5,000, totaling the ultimate cash giveaway of $10,000. Other winners will receive prizes such as free donuts for a year and merchandise.

Guests can visit any Pinkbox location from the Nevada/California Stateline at Primm, NV to Las Vegas to St. George, UT and be immediately immersed in party decorations and balloon arches on display for the occasion. Every purchase of a dozen doughnuts will include a free, limited edition birthday T-shirt, while supplies last.

“For the last decade, Pinkbox Doughnuts has been a place for fans and families to have fun with their sweets. We’re thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to spreading more smiles for the next 10 years and beyond.” says Pinkbox Doughnuts owner Judith Perez-Siegel.

Pinkbox Doughnuts found the perfect recipe for success, infusing the traditional doughnut shop with a whimsical twist, while keeping guest experience top-of-mind. The beloved doughnut shop offers a range of 70+ showstopping flavors that locals and visitors cherish, including the incredible Fancy Pancy category with flavors such as crème brulee, banana pudding and pink cheesecake. The brand also has numerous trademark donuts, including shapes such as peace and shaka signs. The Las Vegas–born brand has built an addictive reputation backed by even more adorned specialties like the Show Offs and DoughCros alongside the vibrant shops that are as fanciful and as fun as its daily made doughnuts.

There are currently seven Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in Las Vegas, including kiosks at Siegel's Bagelmania and Allegiant Stadium, and select locations are open 24 hours daily. The newest Pinkbox Doughnuts outpost is in St. George, Utah and the brand has several more locations in development that will be opening in 2023. A hometown hero, Pinkbox Doughnuts is also the official donut partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.