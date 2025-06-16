Pinkbox Doughnuts and Live Nation have partnered for a one-day only promotion this Friday, June 20,to offer customers a chance to win tickets to see New Kids on the Block: The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM on Thursday, July 3.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will be bringing back a fan favorite, The Caramelo doughnut, a white frosted raised doughnut filled with caramel cheesecake and drizzled with chocolate and caramel, for this special promotion.

Seven lucky customers, who buy The Caramelo doughnut on June 20 at one of the seven participating Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in the Las Vegas Valley and find a pink ticket inside it, will win a pair of tickets to the July 3 concert.

Customers can purchase The Caramelo doughnut with the hope of finding a winning pink ticket starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, June 20, while supplies last.

The seven participating Pinkbox Doughnuts locations are: 800 S. Rampart Blvd. in Boca Park; 7530 Oso Blanca Rd. in Centennial Hills; 3990 E. Sunset Rd. in Las Vegas; 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Summerlin; 1210 W. Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas; 10510 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson; and 9435 W. Tropicana Avenue in southwest Las Vegas. See official rules at https://www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com/new-kids-on-the-block-promotion-official-rules/.