Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of patriotic-themed doughnuts for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.

The perfect sweet treat for holiday picnics, pool parties, and barbecues, thespecialty doughnuts will be available for in-shop purchase from Friday, May 24 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. They are also available for pre-order online now until May 26 for next day pick up. The menu includes:

  • American Tie Dye: Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring
  • American Flag: White frosted raised bar filled with chocolate whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor’
  • Hot Dawg: Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
  • Watermelon: Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor
  • It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
  • All American Bar: White frosted raised bar filled with white whip and drizzled with red and blue frosting and topped with stars and stripes sprinkles
  • American DoughCro: Glazed croissant doughnut topped with a blue whip rosette and stars and stripes sprinkles
  • American Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles
  • American Pinky: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag
  • American Vegan: Cherry frosted raised vegan shell topped with white whip and stars and stripes sprinkles
  • American Pee Weez: Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles
