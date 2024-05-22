Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of patriotic-themed doughnuts for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
The perfect sweet treat for holiday picnics, pool parties, and barbecues, thespecialty doughnuts will be available for in-shop purchase from Friday, May 24 through Memorial Day, Monday, May 27. They are also available for pre-order online now until May 26 for next day pick up. The menu includes:
- American Tie Dye: Red, white and blue marble frosted raised ring
- American Flag: White frosted raised bar filled with chocolate whip and topped with red, white, and blue flag décor’
- Hot Dawg: Glazed raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and drizzled with yellow and red frosting
- Watermelon: Pink frosted pink velvet cake topped with watermelon décor
- It’s Ya Birthday: White frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor
- All American Bar: White frosted raised bar filled with white whip and drizzled with red and blue frosting and topped with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American DoughCro: Glazed croissant doughnut topped with a blue whip rosette and stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Pooh: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Pinky: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with candy décor, and an American Flag
- American Vegan: Cherry frosted raised vegan shell topped with white whip and stars and stripes sprinkles
- American Pee Weez: Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles