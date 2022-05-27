Pinkbox Doughnuts Holds Contest for Best First Responder-Themed Treat

To honor and celebrate first responders throughout the Las Vegas community, Pinkbox Doughnuts is partnering with American Medical Response (AMR) and MedicWest for a doughnut design competition, launching Memorial Day.

Pinkbox, AMR and MedicWest are asking fans to submit their creative ideas for a first responder-themed doughnut. Ideas can be submitted on the Pinkbox Doughnuts website Monday, May 30 to Monday, June 13, and Pinkbox Doughnuts is encouraging everyone to be as creative as possible with design and flavors.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will select and create the top three first responder doughnut concepts, which will go to public voting online from Monday, June 27 to Thursday, June 30th. The winner will be announced on Friday, July 1, and will have their sweet creation on the menu for at least one month in 2022 between August – December. The winner will also receive a year’s supply of doughnuts along with an assortment of cool Pinkbox merch. The two other finalists will be gifted a $100 Pinkbox Doughnuts gift card and a Pinkbox Doughnuts t-shirt.

“First responders are the backbone of our community, and we are thrilled to partner with AMR and MedicWest to honor them through the creation of a first responders doughnut,” says Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “Rather than create it ourselves, we wanted to get the community involved to see what inspiration they can bring to the table.”

“We appreciate Pinkbox Doughnuts for supporting this contest and our first responders, and recognizing the hard work they do daily, especially over the past two years,” says AMR and MedicWest Public Affairs Manager, Damon Schilling. “This is a fun and ‘sweet’ opportunity for our community and employees to show their creative side and be treated to some pretty delicious doughnuts in the process.”

AMR has been serving Las Vegas under its legacy brands since 1953 and MedicWest since 2000. They are now considered the largest out-of-hospital medical transport provider in the United States for emergency and non-emergency services with just over 700 employees that range from paramedics, dispatchers, and vehicle supply technicians.

WHEN: Concept Submissions: Monday, May 30- Monday, June 13

Top Three Finalist Public Voting: Monday, June 27- Thursday, June 30

Winner Announced: Friday, July 1

WHERE: www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com