Thousands of people gathered Saturday morning for the grand opening of the award-winning and wildly popular Pinkbox Doughnuts at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino, located at 681 Hwy. 160.

The grand opening event started with an official ribbon-cutting with numerous local dignitaries including Justice of the Peace for Nye County Michele Fiore, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, and Jenney Sartin, CEO of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce.

At the event, Pinkbox Doughnuts also made donations via large check presentations to the Pahrump Valley High School and Pat Leming of Never Forgotten Animal Society.

Pinkbox’s signature grand opening festival-style celebration followed with performances by the Pahrump Valley High School Dance Team and numerous family friendly activities such as balloon art, face painting, and games. Records were broken in doughnut eating contests, and winners received a Pinkbox Doughnuts gift card. In addition, three lucky customers who found a “Pink Ticket” in their doughnut won free doughnuts for a year.

Located by the hotel entrance, across from the registration desk, the new Pinkbox Doughnuts shop welcomes guests with its fun design elements and trademark décor, including pink drips, a graffiti wall, and an over-sized Pinky statue that is a perfect companion for photos.

An illuminated oversized doughnut display case showcases Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full line of more than 70 creatively designed, delicious doughnuts that will be sold seven days a week. The shop also features Pinkbox Doughnuts’ full coffee program including premium roast coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, nitro cold brew and more.

“The fantastic community of Pahrump has been eagerly requesting Pinkbox Doughnuts, and as the saying goes: ask and you shall receive,” states Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “No need to journey to Las Vegas anymore; we’ve brought our fun, unique, and one-of-a-kind doughnuts directly to you. We’re ecstatic to join this wonderful community and share our doughnuts, guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Pinkbox Doughnuts to Pahrump, where our community will not only enjoy their amazing doughnuts, but also a fun, whimsical experience of their playful shop,” says Eliot Ripoll, vice president and general manager of Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. “The addition of Pinkbox Doughnuts to the property furthers our commitment to enhancing the Pahrump Nugget guest experience.”

The Pinkbox Doughnuts shop in Pahrump created more than two dozen jobs. The Pahrump shop is the twelfth location for the fast-growing Vegas-born doughnut brand, which currently boasts eight locations across the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley in addition to a shop at the Arizona/Nevada border in Laughlin, at the California/Nevada border in Primm, Nevada and in St. George, Utah.