Pinkbox Doughnuts Launches Lineup of Care Bear-Themed Treats

The Kingdom of Caring is making its way to Las Vegas as Pinkbox Doughnuts is partnering with the treasured Care Bears brand. Starting in April 2022, Pinkbox will offer a lineup of merchandise and treats featuring some of the most popular Care Bears’ characters. Customers can expect a lineup filled with vivid colors, Care Bears imagery, cute designs, and delicious doughnuts.



“At Pinkbox Doughnuts, our goal is to bring joy to every customer with our inventive and delicious treats. We’re always looking for new ways to spread smiles, so partnering Pinkbox Doughnuts with a brand as cherished as the Care Bears was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” says Judith Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “I grew up loving the characters, so we’re so excited to share the Care Bears magic with existing fans and new ones.”



Each month, Pinkbox will unveil a new Care Bears-themed doughnut while the main Care Bears doughnut, a pink frosted raised bar topped with sour gummy bears, will be available through the end of the year. The rotating lineup will feature a frosted raised bear-shaped doughnut decorated with Care Bears décor, including their signature belly badges. Funshine Bear will kick things off in April, with Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Good Luck Bear, Bedtime Bear, Share Bear, and Tenderheart Bear taking their turn in the spotlight later in the year. Some of the Care Bears x Pinkbox merch includes youth and adult shirts as well as baby bibs. Care Bears fans that can’t make it out to Las Vegas don’t have to miss out on the fun, as Pinkbox’s merchandise can be purchased online.

The Care Bears doughnuts will be available every Friday through Sunday at Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in Las Vegas. Select Pinkbox locations are open 24 hours daily. More locations are slated to open in 2022.