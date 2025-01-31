Pinkbox Doughnuts is gearing up with specialty doughnuts for the “Big Game.” The perfect sweet addition to any Super Bowl party, the doughnuts will be available for sale online and in shops, Sunday, Feb. 1 through game day, Sunday, Feb. 9.
Pinkbox Doughnuts announced that its Big Game starting lineup will include:
- 50 Yard Line – Green frosted raised bar filled with white whip and topped with 50-yard line décor
- #1 Fan – Glazed raised doughnut in the shape of a #1 finger
- Game Ball – Maple frosted raised football topped with football décor
- Eagles Pooh – Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in light green frosting with Eagles décor
- Chiefs Pooh – Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in red frosting with Chiefs décor