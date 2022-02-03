    Pinkbox Doughnuts Launches Treats for the Super Bowl

    Industry News | February 3, 2022
    Pinkbox Doughnuts' game day treats.
    Pinkbox Doughnuts
    The items will be available in-store on February 12-13.

    As die-hard fans and commercial critics prepare for the big game, show some love for the whole squad with this lineup of Pinkbox Doughnuts.

    Locations will be accepting pre-orders starting February 6-12 and will be available for in-store purchase game day weekend, February 12-13. Highlights include:

    • Halftime Show – White frosted raised shell topped with red lettering “I’m Just Here For The Commercials”
    • Game Ball – Chocolate frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with football décor
    • 50 Yard Line – Green frosted raised bar topped with nonpareils and 50-yard line décor

    Guests will also have the option to kick off their day with a special Pinky and Pooh to rep their favorite team featuring a chocolate or vanilla cake topped with deliciously themed buttercream. 

