Pinkbox Doughnuts Launches Treats for the Super Bowl

As die-hard fans and commercial critics prepare for the big game, show some love for the whole squad with this lineup of Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Locations will be accepting pre-orders starting February 6-12 and will be available for in-store purchase game day weekend, February 12-13. Highlights include:

Halftime Show – White frosted raised shell topped with red lettering “I’m Just Here For The Commercials”

Game Ball – Chocolate frosted raised football shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with football décor

50 Yard Line – Green frosted raised bar topped with nonpareils and 50-yard line décor

Guests will also have the option to kick off their day with a special Pinky and Pooh to rep their favorite team featuring a chocolate or vanilla cake topped with deliciously themed buttercream.