Pinkbox Doughnuts and Top Rank Boxing have partnered for a one-week promotion beginning Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27 to offer customers a chance to win tickets to see the Inoue vs. Cardenas undisputed world championship event at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 4.

In honor of Naoya “The Monster” Inoue, Pinkbox Doughnuts will hide pink tickets inside randomly selected Cookie Monster doughnuts. Customers who buy a Cookie Monster doughnut April 21-27 and find a pink ticket inside it will win a pair of tickets to the Inoue vs. Cardenas fight on May 4. A total of 24 tickets will be given away during the weeklong promotion at eight participating Pinkbox Doughnuts locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Cookie Monster doughnut unites the best of cookies and doughnuts with a glazed cinnamon sugar doughnut filled with fluffy Biscoff cookie butter whip then topped with the whip, drizzled with cookie butter, and finished with a Biscoff cookie.

Customers can purchase the Cookie Monster doughnuts with a possible winning pink ticket starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 21 through Sunday, April 27, while supplies last.

The eight participating Pinkbox Doughnuts locations are: 800 S. Rampart Blvd. in Boca Park; 7530 Oso Blanca Rd. in Centennial Hills; 3990 E. Sunset Rd. in Las Vegas; 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Summerlin; 1210 W. Craig Rd. in North Las Vegas; 10510 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson; 9435 W. Tropicana Avenue in southwest Las Vegas; and at Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Dr. See official rules at www.pinkboxdoughnuts/toprank .